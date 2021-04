NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT ALAMO REGION First Round Sunday, March 21 At Alamodome San Antonio Stanford (25-2) vs. Utah Valley (13-6), 10 p.m. At Bill Greehey Arena San Antonio Oklahoma St. (18-8) vs. Wake Forest (12-12), 1 p.m. Monday, March 22 At Bill Greehey Arena San Antonio Missouri St. (21-2) vs. UC Davis (13-2), 7:30 p.m. At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas Arkansas (19-8) vs. Wright St. (18-7), 2 p.m. At Alamodome San Antonio Oregon (13-8) vs. South Dakota (19-5), 10 p.m. At Bill Greehey Arena San Antonio Georgia (20-6) vs. Drexel (14-8), Noon Northwestern (15-8) vs. UCF (16-4), 4 p.m. At Alamodome San Antonio Louisville (23-3) vs. Marist (18-3), 8 p.m. Second Round Tuesday, March 23 At TBD Stanford-Utah Valley winner vs. Oklahoma St.-Wake Forest winner, TBA Wednesday, March 24 At TBD Arkansas-Wright St. winner vs. Missouri St.-UC Davis winner, TBA Georgia-Drexel winner vs. Oregon-South Dakota winner, TBA Louisville-Marist winner vs. Northwestern-UCF winner, TBA At Alamodome San Antonio Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27 Stanford-Utah Valley_Oklahoma St.-Wake Forest winner vs. Arkansas-Wright St._Missouri St.-UC Davis winner, TBA Louisville-Marist_Northwestern-UCF winner vs. Georgia-Drexel_Oregon-South Dakota winner, TBA Regional Championship Monday, March 29 Semifinal winners, TBA HEMISFAIR REGION First Round Sunday, March 21 At Alamodome San Antonio South Carolina (22-4) vs. Mercer (19-6), 6 p.m. At Strahan Coliseum San Marcos, Texas Oregon St. (11-7) vs. Florida St. (10-8), 7:30 p.m. At Bill Greehey Arena San Antonio Georgia Tech (15-8) vs. Stephen F. Austin (24-2), 4:30 p.m. West Virginia (21-6) vs. Lehigh (10-5), 8 p.m. Monday, March 22 At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas UCLA (16-5) vs. Wyoming (14-9), 10 p.m. At Strahan Coliseum San Marcos, Texas Texas (18-9) vs. Bradley (17-11), 8 p.m. At Alamodome San Antonio Alabama (16-9) vs. North Carolina (13-10), Noon Maryland (24-2) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (17-6), 4 p.m. Second Round Tuesday, March 23 At TBD South Carolina-Mercer winner vs. Oregon St.-Florida St. winner, TBA West Virginia-Lehigh winner vs. Georgia Tech-Stephen F. Austin winner, TBA Wednesday, March 24 At TBD Texas-Bradley winner vs. UCLA-Wyoming winner, TBA Maryland-Mount St. Mary’s winner vs. Alabama-North Carolina winner, TBA At Alamodome San Antonio Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27 South Carolina-Mercer_Oregon St.-Florida St. winner vs. West Virginia-Lehigh_Georgia Tech-Stephen F. Austin winner, TBA Maryland-Mount St. Mary’s_Alabama-North Carolina winner vs. Texas-Bradley_UCLA-Wyoming winner, TBA Regional Championship Monday, March 29 Semifinal winners, TBA RIVER WALK REGION First Round Sunday, March 21 At Alamodome San Antonio UConn (24-1) vs. High Point (22-6), 8 p.m. At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas Syracuse (14-8) vs. S. Dakota St. (21-3), 5:30 p.m. At Alamodome San Antonio Iowa 87, Cent. Michigan 72 Kentucky (17-8) vs. Idaho St. (22-3), 2 p.m. At UTSA Convocation Center San Antonio Michigan (14-5) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (26-2), 3 p.m. At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas Tennessee (16-7) vs. Middle Tennessee (17-7), 2 p.m. At Strahan Coliseum San Marcos, Texas Virginia Tech 70, Marquette 63 At Alamodome San Antonio Baylor (25-2) vs. Jackson St. (18-5), 4 p.m. Second Round Tuesday, March 23 At TBD UConn-High Point winner vs. Syracuse-S. Dakota St. winner, TBA Kentucky-Idaho St. winner vs. Iowa, TBA Tennessee-Middle Tennessee winner vs. Michigan-Florida Gulf Coast winner, TBA Baylor-Jackson St. winner vs. Virginia Tech, TBA At Alamodome San Antonio Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27 UConn-High Point_Syracuse-S. Dakota St. winner vs. Kentucky-Idaho St._Iowa-Cent. Michigan winner, TBA Baylor-Jackson St._Virginia Tech-Marquette winner vs. Tennessee-Middle Tennessee_Michigan-Florida Gulf Coast winner, TBA Regional Championship Monday, March 29 Semifinal winners, TBA MERCADO REGION First Round Sunday, March 21 At Strahan Coliseum San Marcos, Texas NC State (20-2) vs. NC A&T (14-2), 4 p.m. At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas South Florida (18-3) vs. Washington St. (12-11), 9:30 p.m. Monday, March 22 At Strahan Coliseum San Marcos, Texas Gonzaga (23-3) vs. Belmont (20-5), 4 p.m. At UTSA Convocation Center San Antonio Indiana (18-5) vs. VCU (16-10), 2 p.m. At Strahan Coliseum San Marcos, Texas Rutgers (14-4) vs. BYU (18-5), Noon At Alamodome San Antonio Arizona (16-5) vs. Stony Brook (15-5), 2 p.m. Iowa St. (16-10) vs. Michigan St. (15-8), 6 p.m. At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas Texas A&M (23-2) vs. Troy (22-5), 6 p.m. Second Round Tuesday, March 23 At TBD NC State-NC A&T winner vs. South Florida-Washington St. winner, TBA Wednesday, March 24 At TBD Indiana-VCU winner vs. Gonzaga-Belmont winner, TBA Arizona-Stony Brook winner vs. Rutgers-BYU winner, TBA Texas A&M-Troy winner vs. Iowa St.-Michigan St. winner, TBA At Alamodome San Antonio Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27 NC State-NC A&T_South Florida-Washington St. winner vs. Indiana-VCU_Gonzaga-Belmont winner, TBA Texas A&M-Troy_Iowa St.-Michigan St. winner vs. Arizona-Stony Brook_Rutgers-BYU winner, TBA Regional Championship Monday, March 29 Semifinal winners, TBA FINAL FOUR At Alamodome San Antonio National Semifinals Friday, April 2 TBD vs. TBD, TBA TBD vs. TBD, TBA National Championship Sunday, April 4 Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.