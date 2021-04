NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT ALAMO REGION First Round Sunday, March 21 At Alamodome San Antonio Stanford 87, Utah Valley 44 At…

All Times EDT ALAMO REGION First Round Sunday, March 21 At Alamodome San Antonio

Stanford 87, Utah Valley 44

At Bill Greehey Arena San Antonio

Oklahoma St. 84, Wake Forest 61

Monday, March 22 At Bill Greehey Arena San Antonio

Missouri St. (21-2) vs. UC Davis (13-2), 7:30 p.m.

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas

Arkansas (19-8) vs. Wright St. (18-7), 2 p.m.

At Alamodome San Antonio

Oregon (13-8) vs. South Dakota (19-5), 10 p.m.

At Bill Greehey Arena San Antonio

Georgia (20-6) vs. Drexel (14-8), Noon

Northwestern (15-8) vs. UCF (16-4), 4 p.m.

At Alamodome San Antonio

Louisville (23-3) vs. Marist (18-3), 8 p.m.

Second Round Tuesday, March 23 At UTSA Convocation Center

Stanford vs. Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24 At TBD

Arkansas-Wright St. winner vs. Missouri St.-UC Davis winner, TBA

Georgia-Drexel winner vs. Oregon-South Dakota winner, TBA

Louisville-Marist winner vs. Northwestern-UCF winner, TBA

At Alamodome San Antonio Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27

Stanford-Oklahoma St. vs. Arkansas-Wright St._Missouri St.-UC Davis winner, TBA

Louisville-Marist_Northwestern-UCF winner vs. Georgia-Drexel_Oregon-South Dakota winner, TBA

Regional Championship Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

HEMISFAIR REGION First Round Sunday, March 21 At Alamodome San Antonio

South Carolina 79, Mercer 53

At Strahan Coliseum San Marcos, Texas

Oregon St. 83, Florida St. 59

At Bill Greehey Arena San Antonio

Georgia Tech 54, Stephen F. Austin 52, OT

West Virginia 77, Lehigh 53

Monday, March 22 At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas

UCLA (16-5) vs. Wyoming (14-9), 10 p.m.

At Strahan Coliseum San Marcos, Texas

Texas (18-9) vs. Bradley (17-11), 8 p.m.

At Alamodome San Antonio

Alabama (16-9) vs. North Carolina (13-10), Noon

Maryland (24-2) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (17-6), 4 p.m.

Second Round Tuesday, March 23 At TBD

South Carolina vs. Oregon St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24 At TBD

Texas-Bradley winner vs. UCLA-Wyoming winner, TBA

Maryland-Mount St. Mary’s winner vs. Alabama-North Carolina winner, TBA

At Alamodome San Antonio Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27

South Carolina-Oregon St. winner vs. West Virginia-Georgia Tech winner, TBA

Maryland-Mount St. Mary’s_Alabama-North Carolina winner vs. Texas-Bradley_UCLA-Wyoming winner, TBA

Regional Championship Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

RIVER WALK REGION First Round Sunday, March 21 At Alamodome San Antonio

UConn 102, High Point 59

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas

Syracuse 72, S. Dakota St. 55

At Alamodome San Antonio

Iowa 87, Cent. Michigan 72

Kentucky 71, Idaho St. 63

At UTSA Convocation Center San Antonio

Michigan 87, Florida Gulf Coast 66

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas

Tennessee 87, Middle Tennessee 62

At Strahan Coliseum San Marcos, Texas

Virginia Tech 70, Marquette 63

At Alamodome San Antonio

Baylor 101, Jackson St. 52

Second Round Tuesday, March 23 At TBD

UConn vs. Syracuse, 9 p.m.

At Bill Greehey Arena

Kentucky vs. Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

At TBD

Tennessee vs. Michigan, 5 p.m.

At Alamodome San Antonio Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27

UConn-Syracuse winner vs. Kentucky-Iowa winner, TBA

Baylor-Virginia Tech winner vs. Tennessee-Michigan winner, TBA

Regional Championship Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

MERCADO REGION First Round Sunday, March 21 At Strahan Coliseum San Marcos, Texas

NC State 79, NC A&T 58

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas

South Florida 57, Washington St. 53

Monday, March 22 At Strahan Coliseum San Marcos, Texas

Gonzaga (23-3) vs. Belmont (20-5), 4 p.m.

At UTSA Convocation Center San Antonio

Indiana (18-5) vs. VCU (16-10), 2 p.m.

At Strahan Coliseum San Marcos, Texas

Rutgers (14-4) vs. BYU (18-5), Noon

At Alamodome San Antonio

Arizona (16-5) vs. Stony Brook (15-5), 2 p.m.

Iowa St. (16-10) vs. Michigan St. (15-8), 6 p.m.

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas

Texas A&M (23-2) vs. Troy (22-5), 6 p.m.

Second Round Tuesday, March 23 At Alamodome

NC State vs. South Florida, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24 At TBD

Indiana-VCU winner vs. Gonzaga-Belmont winner, TBA

Arizona-Stony Brook winner vs. Rutgers-BYU winner, TBA

Texas A&M-Troy winner vs. Iowa St.-Michigan St. winner, TBA

At Alamodome San Antonio Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27

NC State-South Florida vs. Indiana-VCU_Gonzaga-Belmont winner, TBA

Texas A&M-Troy_Iowa St.-Michigan St. winner vs. Arizona-Stony Brook_Rutgers-BYU winner, TBA

Regional Championship Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

FINAL FOUR At Alamodome San Antonio National Semifinals Friday, April 2

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

National Championship Sunday, April 4

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.