NCAA Tournament Glance

All Times EDT FIRST FOUR Thursday, March 18 At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary’s 52 Norfolk St. 54, Appalachian St. 53 At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind. Drake 53, Wichita St. 52 UCLA 86, Michigan St. 80, OT EAST REGIONAL First Round Saturday, March 20 At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind. Michigan (20-4) vs. Texas Southern (17-8), 3 p.m. At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. LSU (18-9) vs. St. Bonaventure (16-4), 1:45 p.m. At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis Colorado (22-8) vs. Georgetown (13-12), 12:15 p.m. At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Florida St. (16-6) vs. UNC-Greensboro (21-8), 12:45 p.m. At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis BYU (20-6) vs. UCLA (18-9), 9:40 p.m. At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis Texas (19-7) vs. Abilene Christian (23-4), 9:50 p.m. At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind. UConn (15-7) vs. Maryland (16-13), 7:10 p.m. At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis Alabama (24-6) vs. Iona (12-5), 4 p.m. Second Round Monday, March 22 At TBD Michigan-Texas Southern winner vs. LSU-St. Bonaventure winner, TBA Florida St.-UNC-Greensboro winner vs. Colorado-Georgetown winner, TBA Texas-Abilene Christian winner vs. BYU-UCLA, TBA Alabama-Iona winner vs. UConn-Maryland winner, TBA At TBD Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27 Michigan-Texas Southern_LSU-St. Bonaventure winner vs. Florida St.-UNC-Greensboro_Colorado-Georgetown winner, TBA Alabama-Iona_UConn-Maryland winner vs. Texas-Abilene Christian_BYU-UCLA winner, TBA Regional Championship Monday, March 29 Semifinal winners, TBA SOUTH REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 19 At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis Baylor (22-2) vs. Hartford (15-8), 3:30 p.m. At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind. North Carolina (18-10) vs. Wisconsin (17-12), 7:10 p.m. At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Villanova (16-6) vs. Winthrop (23-1), 9:57 p.m. At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality Indianapolis Purdue (18-9) vs. North Texas (17-9), 7:25 p.m. At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Texas Tech 65, Utah St. 53 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Arkansas 85, Colgate 68 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind. Oral Roberts 75,, Ohio St. 72, OT Second Round Sunday, March 21 At TBD Baylor-Hartford winner vs. North Carolina-Wisconsin winner, TBA Purdue-North Texas winner vs. Villanova-Winthrop winner, TBA Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, TBA Oral Roberts vs. Florida, TBA At TBD Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27 Baylor-Hartford_North Carolina-Wisconsin winner vs. Purdue-North Texas_Villanova-Winthrop winner, TBA Oral Roberts_Florida winner vs. Arkansas_Texas Tech-Utah St. winner, TBA Regional Championship Monday, March 29 Semifinal winners, TBA MIDWEST REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 19 At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Illinois 78, Drexel 49 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis Loyola Chicago (24-4) vs. Georgia Tech (17-8), 4 p.m. At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Tennessee (18-8) vs. Oregon St. (17-12), 4:30 p.m. At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Oklahoma St. (20-8) vs. Liberty (23-5), 6:25 p.m. At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis San Diego St. (23-4) vs. Syracuse (16-9), 9:40 p.m. At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis West Virginia (18-9) vs. Morehead St. (23-7), 9:50 p.m. At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Clemson (16-7) vs. Rutgers (15-11), 9:20 p.m. At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Houston (24-3) vs. Cleveland St. (19-7), 7:15 p.m. Second Round Sunday, March 21 At TBD Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago-Georgia Tech winner, TBA Oklahoma St.-Liberty winner vs. Tennessee-Oregon St. winner, TBA West Virginia-Morehead St. winner vs. San Diego St.-Syracuse winner, TBA Houston-Cleveland St. winner vs. Clemson-Rutgers winner, TBA At TBD Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27 Illinois_Loyola Chicago-Georgia Tech winner vs. Oklahoma St.-Liberty_Tennessee-Oregon St. winner, TBA Houston-Cleveland St._Clemson-Rutgers winner vs. West Virginia-Morehead St._San Diego St.-Syracuse winner, TBA Regional Championship Monday, March 29 Semifinal winners, TBA WEST REGIONAL First Round Saturday, March 20 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Gonzaga (26-0) vs. Norfolk St. (17-7), 9:20 p.m. At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality Indianapolis Oklahoma (15-10) vs. Missouri (16-9), 7:25 p.m. At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis Creighton (20-8) vs. UC Santa Barbara (22-4), 3:30 p.m. At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Virginia (18-6) vs. Ohio (16-7), 7:15 p.m. At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Southern Cal (22-7) vs. Drake 26-4), 4:30 p.m. At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Kansas (20-8) vs. E. Washington (16-7), 1:15 p.m. Oregon (20-6) vs. VCU (19-7), 9:57 p.m. Iowa (21-8) vs. Grand Canyon (17-6), 6:25 p.m. Second Round Monday, March 22 At TBD Gonzaga_Norfolk St. winner vs. Oklahoma-Missouri winner, TBA Virginia-Ohio winner vs. Creighton-UC Santa Barbara winner, TBA Kansas-E. Washington winner vs. Southern Cal-Drake winner, TBA Iowa-Grand Canyon winner vs. Oregon-VCU winner, TBA At TBD Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27 Gonzaga_Norfolk St._Oklahoma-Missouri winner vs. Virginia-Ohio_Creighton-UC Santa Barbara winner, TBA Iowa-Grand Canyon_Oregon-VCU winner vs. Kansas-E. Washington_Southern Cal-Drake winner, TBA Regional Championship Monday, March 29 Semifinal winners, TBA FINAL FOUR At Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis National Semifinals Saturday, April 3 TBD vs. TBD, TBA TBD vs. TBD, TBA National Championship Monday, April 5 Semifinal winners, TBA