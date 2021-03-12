NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

First Round Friday, March 12 West Region At Golden, Colo. Biola 76, Fresno Pacific 74 Florida Southern 81, Palm Beach…

First Round Friday, March 12 West Region At Golden, Colo.

Biola 76, Fresno Pacific 74

Florida Southern 81, Palm Beach Atlantic 65

Point Loma vs. NW Nazarene, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 Atlantic Region At West Liberty, W.Va.

West Liberty vs. Malone, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst vs. Fairmont St., 8:45 p.m.

Central Region At Aberdeen, S.D.

Wayne St. vs. Minn. St. (Moorhead), 7 p.m.

Washburn vs. Missouri Western, 9:45 p.m.

East Region At Manchester, N.H.

Dominican (NY) vs. Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Bloomfield vs. Nyack, 9:45 p.m.

Midwest Region At Evansville, Ind.

Wayne (Mich) vs. Ashland, 7 p.m.

Southern Indiana vs. Lewis, 9:30 p.m.

South Region At Valdosta, Ga.

Valdosta St. vs. West Georgia, 6 p.m.

Lee vs. Ga. Southwestern, 8:45 p.m.

Southeast Region At Harrogate, Tenn.

Carson-Newman vs. Tusculum, 6 p.m.

Emmanual (Ga.) vs. Queens, 8:45 p.m.

South Central At Lubbock, Texas

Ark.-Monticello vs. Oklahoma Baptist, 7 p.m.

S. Arkansas vs. Dallas Baptist, 9:45 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, March 13 West Region At Golden, Colo.

Colorado Mines vs. Biola-Fresno Pacific winner, 8 p.m.

Colorado Mesa vs. Point Loma-NW Nazarene winner, 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 14 Atlantic Region At West Liberty, W.Va.

Charleston (WV) vs. West Liberty-Malone winner, 6 p.m.

Hillsdale vs. Mercyhurst-Fairmont St., 8:45 p.m.

Central Region At Aberdeen, S.D.

Northern St. (SD) vs. Wayne St.-Minn. St. (Moorhead) winner, 7 p.m.

NW Missouri St. vs. Washburn-Missouri Western winner, 9:45 p.m.

East Region At Manchester, N.H.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Dominican (NY)-Caldwell winner, 6 p.m.

Daemen vs. Bloomfield-Nyack winner, 8:45 p.m.

Midwest Region At Evansville, Ind.

Truman vs. Wayne (Mich)-Ashland winner, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech vs. Southern Indiana-Lewis winner, 9:30 p.m.

South Region At Valdosta, Ga.

Flagler vs. Valdosta St.-West Georgia winner, 6 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Lee-Ga. Southwestern winner, 8:45 p.m.

Southeast Region At Harrogate, Tenn.

Lincoln Memorial vs. Carson-Newman-Tusculum winner, 5 p.m.

Belmont Abbey vs. Emmanual (Ga.)-Queens winner, 7:45 p.m.

South Central At Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock Christian vs. Ark.-Monticello-Oklahoma Baptist winner, 6 p.m.

West Texas A&M vs. S. Arkansas-Dallas Baptist winner, 8:45 p.m.

Regional Finals Monday, March 15 West Region At Golden, Colo.

Winners of Second Round

Tuesday, March 19 Atlantic Region West Liberty, W.Va.

Winners of Second Round

Central Region At Aberdeen, S.D.

Winners of Second Round

East Region At Albany, N.Y.

Winners of Second Round

Midwest Region At Evansville, Ind.

Winners of Second Round

South Region At Valdosta, Ga.

Winners of Second Round

Southeast Region At Harrogate, Tenn.

Winners of Second Round

South Central At Lubbock, Texas

Winners of Second Round

Quarterfinals At the Ford Center Evansville, Ind. Wednesday, March 24

TBD

Semifinals At the Ford Center Evansville, Ind. Thursday, March 25

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9:45 p.m.

Championship At the Ford Center Evansville, Ind. Saturday, March 27

Semifinal winners, Noon

