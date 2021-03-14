NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

First Round Friday, March 12 West Region At Golden, Colo. Biola 76, Fresno Pacific 74 NW Nazarene 85, Point Loma…

First Round Friday, March 12 West Region At Golden, Colo.

Biola 76, Fresno Pacific 74

NW Nazarene 85, Point Loma 73

Saturday, March 13 Atlantic Region At West Liberty, W.Va.

West Liberty 94, Malone 89

Mercyhurst 62, Fairmont St. 58

Central Region At Aberdeen, S.D.

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 84, Wayne St. 72

Washburn 72, Missouri Western 46

East Region At Manchester, N.H.

Caldwell 65, Dominican (NY) 62

Bloomfield 71, Nyack 56

Midwest Region At Evansville, Ind.

Ashland 76, Wayne (Mich) 61

Southern Indiana 62, Lewis 60

South Region At Valdosta, Ga.

West Georgia 79, Valdosta St. 75

Lee 72, Ga. Southwestern 69

Southeast Region At Harrogate, Tenn.

Tusculum 65, Carson-Newman 63, OT

Emmanual (Ga.) 80, Queens 78

South Central At Lubbock, Texas

Oklahoma Baptist 76, Ark.-Monticello 57

Dallas Baptist 83, S. Arkansas

Second Round Saturday, March 13 West Region At Golden, Colo.

Biola 83, Colorado Mines 52

NW Nazarene 74, Colorado Mesa 54

Sunday, March 14 Atlantic Region At West Liberty, W.Va.

West Liberty 82, Charleston (WV) 63

Hillsdale 67, Mercyhurst 48

Central Region At Aberdeen, S.D.

Northern St. (SD) 77, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 65

NW Missouri St. 85, Washburn 44

East Region At Manchester, N.H.

St. Thomas Aquinas 95, Caldwell 72

Daemen 81, Bloomfield 69

Midwest Region At Evansville, Ind.

Truman 82, Ashland 63

Michigan Tech 81, Southern Indiana 69

South Region At Valdosta, Ga.

Flagler 69, West Georgia 53

Ala.-Huntsville 73, Lee 66

Southeast Region At Harrogate, Tenn.

Lincoln Memorial 80, Tusculum 66

Emmanual (Ga.) 76, Belmont Abbey vs. 53

South Central At Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock Christian 79, Oklahoma Baptist 55

West Texas A&M 82 Dallas Baptist 65

Regional Finals Monday, March 15 West Region At Golden, Colo.

Biola vs. NW Nazarene, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16 Atlantic Region West Liberty, W.Va.

West Liberty vs. Hillsdale, 7 p.m.

Central Region At Aberdeen, S.D.

Northern St. (SD) vs. NW Missouri St., TBA

East Region At Albany, N.Y.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Daemen, 7 p.m.

Midwest Region At Evansville, Ind.

Truman vs. Michigan Tech, TBA

South Region At Valdosta, Ga.

Flagler vs. Ala.-Huntsville, 4 p.m.

Southeast Region At Harrogate, Tenn.

Lincoln Memorial vs. Emmanual (Ga.), TBA

South Central At Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock Christian vs. West Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals At the Ford Center Evansville, Ind. Wednesday, March 24

TBD

Semifinals At the Ford Center Evansville, Ind. Thursday, March 25

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9:45 p.m.

Championship At the Ford Center Evansville, Ind. Saturday, March 27

Semifinal winners, Noon

