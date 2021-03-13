NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

First Round Friday, March 12 West Region At Golden, Colo. Biola 76, Fresno Pacific 74 NW Nazarene 85, Point Loma…

First Round Friday, March 12 West Region At Golden, Colo.

Biola 76, Fresno Pacific 74

NW Nazarene 85, Point Loma 73

Saturday, March 13 Atlantic Region At West Liberty, W.Va.

West Liberty 94, Malone 89

Mercyhurst 62, Fairmont St. 58

Central Region At Aberdeen, S.D.

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 84, Wayne St. 72

Washburn vs. Missouri Western, 9:45 p.m.

East Region At Manchester, N.H.

Caldwell 65, Dominican (NY) 62

Bloomfield 71, Nyack 56

Midwest Region At Evansville, Ind.

Ashland 76, Wayne (Mich) 61

Southern Indiana vs. Lewis, 9:30 p.m.

South Region At Valdosta, Ga.

West Georgia 79, Valdosta St. 75

Lee vs. Ga. Southwestern, 8:45 p.m.

Southeast Region At Harrogate, Tenn.

Tusculum 65, Carson-Newman 63, OT

Emmanual (Ga.) 80, Queens 78

South Central At Lubbock, Texas

Oklahoma Baptist 76, Ark.-Monticello 57

S. Arkansas vs. Dallas Baptist, 9:45 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, March 13 West Region At Golden, Colo.

Biola 83, Colorado Mines 52

Colorado Mesa vs. NW Nazarene, 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 14 Atlantic Region At West Liberty, W.Va.

Charleston (WV) vs. West Liberty, 6 p.m.

Hillsdale vs. Mercyhurst, 8:45 p.m.

Central Region At Aberdeen, S.D.

Northern St. (SD) vs. Minn. St. (Moorhead), 7 p.m.

NW Missouri St. vs. Washburn-Missouri Western winner, 9:45 p.m.

East Region At Manchester, N.H.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Daemen vs. Bloomfield, 8:45 p.m.

Midwest Region At Evansville, Ind.

Truman vs. Ashland, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech vs. Southern Indiana-Lewis winner, 9:30 p.m.

South Region At Valdosta, Ga.

Flagler vs. West Georgia, 6 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Lee-Ga. Southwestern winner, 8:45 p.m.

Southeast Region At Harrogate, Tenn.

Lincoln Memorial vs. Tusculum, 5 p.m.

Belmont Abbey vs. Emmanual (Ga.), 7:45 p.m.

South Central At Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock Christian vs. Ark.-Monticello-Oklahoma Baptist winner, 6 p.m.

West Texas A&M vs. S. Arkansas-Dallas Baptist winner, 8:45 p.m.

Regional Finals Monday, March 15 West Region At Golden, Colo.

Winners of Second Round

Tuesday, March 19 Atlantic Region West Liberty, W.Va.

Winners of Second Round

Central Region At Aberdeen, S.D.

Winners of Second Round

East Region At Albany, N.Y.

Winners of Second Round

Midwest Region At Evansville, Ind.

Winners of Second Round

South Region At Valdosta, Ga.

Winners of Second Round

Southeast Region At Harrogate, Tenn.

Winners of Second Round

South Central At Lubbock, Texas

Winners of Second Round

Quarterfinals At the Ford Center Evansville, Ind. Wednesday, March 24

TBD

Semifinals At the Ford Center Evansville, Ind. Thursday, March 25

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9:45 p.m.

Championship At the Ford Center Evansville, Ind. Saturday, March 27

Semifinal winners, Noon

