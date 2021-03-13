NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

|First Round
|Friday, March 12
|West Region
|At Golden, Colo.
Biola 76, Fresno Pacific 74
NW Nazarene 85, Point Loma 73
|Saturday, March 13
|Atlantic Region
|At West Liberty, W.Va.
West Liberty 94, Malone 89
Mercyhurst vs. Fairmont St., 8:45 p.m.
|Central Region
|At Aberdeen, S.D.
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 84, Wayne St. 72
Washburn vs. Missouri Western, 9:45 p.m.
|East Region
|At Manchester, N.H.
Caldwell 65, Dominican (NY) 62
Bloomfield vs. Nyack, 9:45 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Evansville, Ind.
Ashland 76, Wayne (Mich) 61
Southern Indiana vs. Lewis, 9:30 p.m.
|South Region
|At Valdosta, Ga.
West Georgia 79, Valdosta St. 75
Lee vs. Ga. Southwestern, 8:45 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Harrogate, Tenn.
Tusculum 65, Carson-Newman 63, OT
Emmanual (Ga.) vs. Queens, 8:45 p.m.
|South Central
|At Lubbock, Texas
Ark.-Monticello vs. Oklahoma Baptist, 7 p.m.
S. Arkansas vs. Dallas Baptist, 9:45 p.m.
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 13
|West Region
|At Golden, Colo.
Biola 83, Colorado Mines 52
Colorado Mesa vs. NW Nazarene, 10:45 p.m.
|Sunday, March 14
|Atlantic Region
|At West Liberty, W.Va.
Charleston (WV) vs. West Liberty, 6 p.m.
Hillsdale vs. Mercyhurst-Fairmont St., 8:45 p.m.
|Central Region
|At Aberdeen, S.D.
Northern St. (SD) vs. Minn. St. (Moorhead), 7 p.m.
NW Missouri St. vs. Washburn-Missouri Western winner, 9:45 p.m.
|East Region
|At Manchester, N.H.
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Daemen vs. Bloomfield-Nyack winner, 8:45 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Evansville, Ind.
Truman vs. Ashland, 7 p.m.
Michigan Tech vs. Southern Indiana-Lewis winner, 9:30 p.m.
|South Region
|At Valdosta, Ga.
Flagler vs. West Georgia, 6 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville vs. Lee-Ga. Southwestern winner, 8:45 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Harrogate, Tenn.
Lincoln Memorial vs. Tusculum, 5 p.m.
Belmont Abbey vs. Emmanual (Ga.)-Queens winner, 7:45 p.m.
|South Central
|At Lubbock, Texas
Lubbock Christian vs. Ark.-Monticello-Oklahoma Baptist winner, 6 p.m.
West Texas A&M vs. S. Arkansas-Dallas Baptist winner, 8:45 p.m.
|Regional Finals
|Monday, March 15
|West Region
|At Golden, Colo.
Winners of Second Round
|Tuesday, March 19
|Atlantic Region
|West Liberty, W.Va.
Winners of Second Round
|Central Region
|At Aberdeen, S.D.
Winners of Second Round
|East Region
|At Albany, N.Y.
Winners of Second Round
|Midwest Region
|At Evansville, Ind.
Winners of Second Round
|South Region
|At Valdosta, Ga.
Winners of Second Round
|Southeast Region
|At Harrogate, Tenn.
Winners of Second Round
|South Central
|At Lubbock, Texas
Winners of Second Round
|Quarterfinals
|At the Ford Center
|Evansville, Ind.
|Wednesday, March 24
TBD
|Semifinals
|At the Ford Center
|Evansville, Ind.
|Thursday, March 25
TBD, 7 p.m.
TBD, 9:45 p.m.
|Championship
|At the Ford Center
|Evansville, Ind.
|Saturday, March 27
Semifinal winners, Noon
