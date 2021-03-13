CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 12:34 AM

First Round
Friday, March 12
West Region
At Golden, Colo.

Biola 76, Fresno Pacific 74

NW Nazarene 85, Point Loma 73

Saturday, March 13
Atlantic Region
At West Liberty, W.Va.

West Liberty vs. Malone, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst vs. Fairmont St., 8:45 p.m.

Central Region
At Aberdeen, S.D.

Wayne St. vs. Minn. St. (Moorhead), 7 p.m.

Washburn vs. Missouri Western, 9:45 p.m.

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

Dominican (NY) vs. Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Bloomfield vs. Nyack, 9:45 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Evansville, Ind.

Wayne (Mich) vs. Ashland, 7 p.m.

Southern Indiana vs. Lewis, 9:30 p.m.

South Region
At Valdosta, Ga.

Valdosta St. vs. West Georgia, 6 p.m.

Lee vs. Ga. Southwestern, 8:45 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Harrogate, Tenn.

Carson-Newman vs. Tusculum, 6 p.m.

Emmanual (Ga.) vs. Queens, 8:45 p.m.

South Central
At Lubbock, Texas

Ark.-Monticello vs. Oklahoma Baptist, 7 p.m.

S. Arkansas vs. Dallas Baptist, 9:45 p.m.

Second Round
Saturday, March 13
West Region
At Golden, Colo.

Colorado Mines vs. Biola, 8 p.m.

Colorado Mesa vs. NW Nazarene, 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 14
Atlantic Region
At West Liberty, W.Va.

Charleston (WV) vs. West Liberty-Malone winner, 6 p.m.

Hillsdale vs. Mercyhurst-Fairmont St., 8:45 p.m.

Central Region
At Aberdeen, S.D.

Northern St. (SD) vs. Wayne St.-Minn. St. (Moorhead) winner, 7 p.m.

NW Missouri St. vs. Washburn-Missouri Western winner, 9:45 p.m.

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Dominican (NY)-Caldwell winner, 6 p.m.

Daemen vs. Bloomfield-Nyack winner, 8:45 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Evansville, Ind.

Truman vs. Wayne (Mich)-Ashland winner, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech vs. Southern Indiana-Lewis winner, 9:30 p.m.

South Region
At Valdosta, Ga.

Flagler vs. Valdosta St.-West Georgia winner, 6 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Lee-Ga. Southwestern winner, 8:45 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Harrogate, Tenn.

Lincoln Memorial vs. Carson-Newman-Tusculum winner, 5 p.m.

Belmont Abbey vs. Emmanual (Ga.)-Queens winner, 7:45 p.m.

South Central
At Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock Christian vs. Ark.-Monticello-Oklahoma Baptist winner, 6 p.m.

West Texas A&M vs. S. Arkansas-Dallas Baptist winner, 8:45 p.m.

Regional Finals
Monday, March 15
West Region
At Golden, Colo.

Winners of Second Round

Tuesday, March 19
Atlantic Region
West Liberty, W.Va.

Winners of Second Round

Central Region
At Aberdeen, S.D.

Winners of Second Round

East Region
At Albany, N.Y.

Winners of Second Round

Midwest Region
At Evansville, Ind.

Winners of Second Round

South Region
At Valdosta, Ga.

Winners of Second Round

Southeast Region
At Harrogate, Tenn.

Winners of Second Round

South Central
At Lubbock, Texas

Winners of Second Round

Quarterfinals
At the Ford Center
Evansville, Ind.
Wednesday, March 24

TBD

Semifinals
At the Ford Center
Evansville, Ind.
Thursday, March 25

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9:45 p.m.

Championship
At the Ford Center
Evansville, Ind.
Saturday, March 27

Semifinal winners, Noon

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

