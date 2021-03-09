CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » NCAA Automatic Bids

NCAA Automatic Bids

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 11:34 PM

Morehead St., Ohio Valley Conference

Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference

Winthrop, Big South Conference

Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference

Appalachian St., Sun Belt Conference

UNC-Greensboro, Southern Conference

Drexel, Colonial Athletic Conference

Cleveland St., Horizon League

Mt. St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Oral Roberts, Summit League

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

