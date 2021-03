National Invitation Tournament Glance

National Invitation Tournament First Round Wednesday, March 17 At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas Richmond (13-8) vs. Toledo (21-8), 7 p.m.…

Richmond (13-8) vs. Toledo (21-8), 7 p.m.

At Comerica Center Frisco, Texas

Saint Mary’s (Cal) (14-9) vs. Western Kentucy (20-7), 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 18 At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas

Davidson (13-8) vs. NC State, 7 p.m.

At Comerica Center Frisco, Texas

Boise State (18-8) vs. SMU (11-5), 9 p.m.

Friday, March 19 At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas

Colorado State (18-6) vs. Buffalo (16-8), 7 p.m.

At Comerica Center Frisco, Texas

Mississippi (16-11) vs. Louisiana Tech (21-7), 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas

Memphis (16-7) vs. Dayton (14-9), noon

At Comerica Center Frisco, Texas

St. Louis (14-6) vs. Mississippi State (15-14), 5 p.m.

At Comerica Center Frisco, Texas Quarterfinals Thursday, March 25

Colorado State-Buffao winner vs. Davidson-NC State winner, TBD

Boise State-SMU winner vs. Memphis-Dayton winner, TBD

St. Louis-Mississippi State winner vs. Richmond-Toledo winner, TBD

Saint Mary’s (Cal)-Western Kentucky winner vs. Mississippi-Louisiana Tech winner, TBD

Semifinals Saturday, March 27

Colorado State-Buffao-Davidson-NC State winner vs. Boise State-SMU-Memphis-Dayton winner, noon/3 p.m.

St. Louis-Miss. St.-Richmond-Toledo winner vs. St. Mary’s (Cal)-W. Kentucky-Ole Miss.-La. Tech winner, noon/3 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 28

Semifinal winners, noon

