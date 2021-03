National Invitation Tournament Glance

National Invitation Tournament All Times EDT First Round Wednesday, March 17 At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas Richmond 76, Toledo 66…

National Invitation Tournament All Times EDT First Round Wednesday, March 17 At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas

Richmond 76, Toledo 66

At Comerica Center Frisco, Texas

W. Kentucky 69, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 67

Thursday, March 18 At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas

Davidson (13-8) vs. NC State, 7 p.m.

At Comerica Center Frisco, Texas

Boise State (18-8) vs. SMU (11-5), 9 p.m.

Friday, March 19 At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas

Colorado State (18-6) vs. Buffalo (16-8), 7 p.m.

At Comerica Center Frisco, Texas

Mississippi (16-11) vs. Louisiana Tech (21-7), 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas

Memphis (16-7) vs. Dayton (14-9), Noon

At Comerica Center Frisco, Texas

St. Louis (14-6) vs. Mississippi State (15-14), 5 p.m.

At Comerica Center Frisco, Texas Quarterfinals Thursday, March 25

Colorado State-Buffalo winner vs. Davidson-NC State winner, TBA

Boise State-SMU winner vs. Memphis-Dayton winner, TBA

St. Louis-Mississippi State winner vs. Richmond, TBA

W. Kentucky vs. Mississippi-Louisiana Tech winner, TBA

Semifinals Saturday, March 27

Colorado State-Buffalo-Davidson-NC State winner vs. Boise State-SMU-Memphis-Dayton winner, Noon or 3 p.m.

St. Louis-Miss. St.-Richmond vs. W. Kentucky-Ole Miss.-La. Tech winner, Noon or 3 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 28

Semifinal winners, Noon

