NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) First Round Friday, March 12

Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 73, LSU-Shreveport 58

Lyon (Ark.) 66, Reinhardt (Ga.) 53

Loyola (La.) 71, Langston (Okla.) 64

Indiana Tech 66, Rio Grande (Ohio) 50

Saint Xavier (Ill.) 105, Crowley’s Ridge (Ark.) 51

Grand View (Iowa) 71, Rochester (Mich.) 65

Bryan (Tenn.) 67, Webber International (Fla.) 64

Montana Western 81, Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 36

Northwestern (Iowa) 82, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 69

Providence (Mont.) 83, Cumberlands (Ky.) 72

Xavier (La.) 58, Benedictine (Kan.) 45

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 110, Union (Ky.) 73

Shawnee State (Ohio) 85, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 64

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 73, William Jessup (Calif.) 44

Columbia (Mo.) 84, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 83

Vanguard (Calif.) 67, Bethel (Kan.) 50

Second Round Saturday, March 13

Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 77, Wayland Baptist 74

Lyon (Ark.) 60, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 57

Thomas More (Ky.) 98, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 82

Indiana Wesleyan 80, Indiana Tech 63

St. Francis (Ill.) 59, Shawnee State (Ohio) 57

Marian (Ind.) 92, Grand View (Iowa) 69

Southeastern (Fla.) 70, Xavier (La.) 47

Campbellsville (Ky.) 90, Bryan (Tenn.) 57

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 76, Carrol (Mont.) 67

Westmont (Calif.) 97, Montana Western 62

Clarke (Iowa) 95, Northwestern (Iowa) 78

Dakota St. 77, Providence (Mont.) 66

Sterling (Kan.) 70, Columbia (Mo.) 54

Concordia (Neb.) 71, Loyola (La.) 54

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 75, Vanguard (Calif.) 64, OT

Morningside (Iowa) 90, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 70

At Toyota Events Center Sioux City, Iowa Round of 16 Thursday, March 18

Thomas More (Ky.) 71. Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 51

Dakota St. 91, Sterling (Kan.) 77

Westmont (Calif.) 66, Lyon (Ark.) 60

Clarke (Iowa) 63, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 60

Friday, March 19

Campbellsville (Ky.) 69, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 53

Indiana Wesleyan 83, Southeastern (Fla.) 70

Concordia (Neb.) 73, Marian (Ind.) 67

Morningside (Iowa) 53, St. Francis (Ill.) 42

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 20

Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Westmont (Calif.) vs. Clarke (Iowa), 4 p.m.

Campbellsville (Ky.) vs. Indiana Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

Concordia (Neb.) vs. Morningside (Iowa), 9 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 22

Thomas More-Dakota St. Winner vs. Concordia-Morningside winner, 7 p.m.

Westmont-Clarke winner vs. Campbellsville-Indiana Wesleyan winner, 9 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

