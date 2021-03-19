NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

|Times EST (through March 13)
|Times EDT (March 14)
|First Round
|Friday, March 12
Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 73, LSU-Shreveport 58
Lyon (Ark.) 66, Reinhardt (Ga.) 53
Loyola (La.) 71, Langston (Okla.) 64
Indiana Tech 66, Rio Grande (Ohio) 50
Saint Xavier (Ill.) 105, Crowley’s Ridge (Ark.) 51
Grand View (Iowa) 71, Rochester (Mich.) 65
Bryan (Tenn.) 67, Webber International (Fla.) 64
Montana Western 81, Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 36
Northwestern (Iowa) 82, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 69
Providence (Mont.) 83, Cumberlands (Ky.) 72
Xavier (La.) 58, Benedictine (Kan.) 45
Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 110, Union (Ky.) 73
Shawnee State (Ohio) 85, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 64
Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 73, William Jessup (Calif.) 44
Columbia (Mo.) 84, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 83
Vanguard (Calif.) 67, Bethel (Kan.) 50
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 13
Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 77, Wayland Baptist 74
Lyon (Ark.) 60, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 57
Thomas More (Ky.) 98, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 82
Indiana Wesleyan 80, Indiana Tech 63
St. Francis (Ill.) 59, Shawnee State (Ohio) 57
Marian (Ind.) 92, Grand View (Iowa) 69
Southeastern (Fla.) 70, Xavier (La.) 47
Campbellsville (Ky.) 90, Bryan (Tenn.) 57
Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 76, Carrol (Mont.) 67
Westmont (Calif.) 97, Montana Western 62
Clarke (Iowa) 95, Northwestern (Iowa) 78
Dakota St. 77, Providence (Mont.) 66
Sterling (Kan.) 70, Columbia (Mo.) 54
Concordia (Neb.) 71, Loyola (La.) 54
MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 75, Vanguard (Calif.) 64, OT
Morningside (Iowa) 90, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 70
|At Toyota Events Center
|Sioux City, Iowa
|Round of 16
|Thursday, March 18
Thomas More (Ky.) 71. Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 51
Dakota St. 91, Sterling (Kan.) 77
Westmont (Calif.) 66, Lyon (Ark.) 60
Clarke (Iowa) 63, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 60
|Friday, March 19
Campbellsville (Ky.) 69, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 53
Indiana Wesleyan 83, Southeastern (Fla.) 70
Concordia (Neb.) 73, Marian (Ind.) 67
Morningside (Iowa) 53, St. Francis (Ill.) 42
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 20
Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Westmont (Calif.) vs. Clarke (Iowa), 4 p.m.
Campbellsville (Ky.) vs. Indiana Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
Concordia (Neb.) vs. Morningside (Iowa), 9 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 22
Thomas More-Dakota St. Winner vs. Concordia-Morningside winner, 7 p.m.
Westmont-Clarke winner vs. Campbellsville-Indiana Wesleyan winner, 9 p.m.
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 23
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
