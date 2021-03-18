CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » College Basketball » NAIA Division I Women's…

NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 3:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
First Round
Friday, March 12

Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 73, LSU-Shreveport 58

Lyon (Ark.) 66, Reinhardt (Ga.) 53

Loyola (La.) 71, Langston (Okla.) 64

Indiana Tech 66, Rio Grande (Ohio) 50

Saint Xavier (Ill.) 105, Crowley’s Ridge (Ark.) 51

Grand View (Iowa) 71, Rochester (Mich.) 65

Bryan (Tenn.) 67, Webber International (Fla.) 64

Montana Western 81, Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 36

Northwestern (Iowa) 82, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 69

Providence (Mont.) 83, Cumberlands (Ky.) 72

Xavier (La.) 58, Benedictine (Kan.) 45

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 110, Union (Ky.) 73

Shawnee State (Ohio) 85, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 64

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 73, William Jessup (Calif.) 44

Columbia (Mo.) 84, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 83

Vanguard (Calif.) 67, Bethel (Kan.) 50

Second Round
Saturday, March 13

Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 77, Wayland Baptist 74

Lyon (Ark.) 60, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 57

Thomas More (Ky.) 98, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 82

Indiana Wesleyan 80, Indiana Tech 63

St. Francis (Ill.) 59, Shawnee State (Ohio) 57

Marian (Ind.) 92, Grand View (Iowa) 69

Southeastern (Fla.) 70, Xavier (La.) 47

Campbellsville (Ky.) 90, Bryan (Tenn.) 57

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 76, Carrol (Mont.) 67

Westmont (Calif.) 97, Montana Western 62

Clarke (Iowa) 95, Northwestern (Iowa) 78

Dakota St. 77, Providence (Mont.) 66

Sterling (Kan.) 70, Columbia (Mo.) 54

Concordia (Neb.) 71, Loyola (La.) 54

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 75, Vanguard (Calif.) 64, OT

Morningside (Iowa) 90, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 70

At Toyota Events Center
Sioux City, Iowa
Round of 16
Thursday, March 18

Thomas More (Ky.) 71. Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 51

Sterling (Kan.) vs. Dakota St., 4 p.m.

Westmont (Calif.) vs. Lyon (Ark.), 7 p.m.

Clarke (Iowa) vs. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), 9 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Marian (Ind.) vs. Concordia (Neb.), 7 p.m.

Morningside (Iowa) vs. St. Francis (Ill.), 9 p.m.

Campbellsville (Ky.) vs. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), 2 p.m.

Southeastern (Fla.) vs. Indiana Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 20

TBD

Semifinals
Monday, March 22

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship
Tuesday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army changing how sexual harassment is investigated

Naval Information Warfare Center wants to ‘push the envelope’ on managed services

NARA gauging agencies’ confidence to meet 2022 e-records deadline after COVID-19 delays

Customs and Border Protection creates a mobile app for mobile people

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up