NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 11:05 PM

Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
First Round
Friday, March 12

Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 73, LSU-Shreveport 58

Lyon (Ark.) 66, Reinhardt (Ga.) 53

Loyola (La.) 71, Langston (Okla.) 64

Indiana Tech 66, Rio Grande (Ohio) 50

Saint Xavier (Ill.) 105, Crowley’s Ridge (Ark.) 51

Grand View (Iowa) 71, Rochester (Mich.) 65

Bryan (Tenn.) 67, Webber International (Fla.) 64

Montana Western 81, Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 36

Northwestern (Iowa) 82, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 69

Providence (Mont.) 83, Cumberlands (Ky.) 72

Xavier (La.) 58, Benedictine (Kan.) 45

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 110, Union (Ky.) 73

Shawnee State (Ohio) 85, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 64

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 73, William Jessup (Calif.) 44

Columbia (Mo.) 84, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 83

Vanguard (Calif.) 67, Bethel (Kan.) 50

Second Round
Saturday, March 13

Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 77, Wayland Baptist 74

Lyon (Ark.) 60, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 57

Thomas More (Ky.) 98, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 82

Indiana Wesleyan 80, Indiana Tech 63

St. Francis (Ill.) 59, Shawnee State (Ohio) 57

Marian (Ind.) 92, Grand View (Iowa) 69

Southeastern (FLa) 70, Xavier (La.) 47

Campbellsville (Ky.) 90, Bryan (Tenn.) 57

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 76, Carrol (Mont.) 67

Westmont (Calif.) 97, Montana Western 62

Clarke (Iowa) 95, Northwestern (Iowa) 78

Dakota St. 77, Providence (Mont.) 66

Sterling (Kan.) 70, Columbia (Mo.) 54

Concordia (Neb.) 71, Loyola (La.) 54

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 75, Vanguard (Calif.) 64, OT

Morningside (Iowa) 90, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 70

At Toyota Events Center
Sioux City, Iowa
Round of 16
Thursday, March 18

TBD

Friday, March 19

TBD

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 23

TBD

Semifinals
Monday, March 22

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship
Tuesday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

