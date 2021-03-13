N. Texas faces WKU in CUSA finals

North Texas (16-9, 12-5) vs. Western Kentucky (20-6, 13-3) Conference USA Conference Tourney Championship, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco,…

North Texas (16-9, 12-5) vs. Western Kentucky (20-6, 13-3)

Conference USA Conference Tourney Championship, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas is set to match up against Western Kentucky in the Championship of the CUSA tourney. Western Kentucky earned a 64-60 win over UAB in its most recent game, while North Texas won 54-48 against Louisiana Tech in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson and Carson Williams have collectively scored 40 percent percent of Western Kentucky’s points this season. For North Texas, Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, Thomas Bell and James Reese have collectively accounted for 66 percent of all North Texas scoring, including 90 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hamlet has either made or assisted on 61 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hilltoppers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mean Green. Western Kentucky has an assist on 39 of 62 field goals (62.9 percent) over its past three outings while North Texas has assists on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: North Texas has held opposing teams to 61.4 points per game this season, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

