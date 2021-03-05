CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. tops 600K cases | Great Harvest donates bread | DC urges all adults to preregister | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
MVC quarterfinal between N Iowa and Drake canceled

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 11:48 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal between Northern Iowa and Drake was canceled Friday night because of a positive COVID-19 test and contract tracing within the Panthers program.

Drake (24-3) advanced to the semifinals. Northern Iowa finished the season 10-15.

“UNI and other institutions ultimately relied on conference policies that have been in place all season and were thought to be applicable here at the tournament,” Missouri Valley Conference commissioner Doug Elgin said in a statement. “It should be noted that UNI followed those procedures during their participation in the event.

“However, the City of St. Louis Board of Health Department COVID orders take precedence over MVC protocols, and none of our institutions were aware that this was in place. In all prior communication we had with St. Louis’ local health authorities, we had clearly indicated that the MVC adhered to C.D.C guidelines and NCAA Resocialization Guidelines.

“The MVC did not have the necessary conversations with local health officials to clarify that the administration of the tournament would be governed by St. Louis Health Commissioner’s COVID orders. I apologize and take full responsibility for not resolving the administration of policies that are in place during this year’s tournament.”

