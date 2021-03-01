CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Muoka carries Lamar over Texas A&M-CC 66-47

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 10:38 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — David Muoka had 12 points and 13 rebounds as Lamar topped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 66-47 on Monday night.

Avery Sullivan added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (7-17, 6-10 Southland Conference). Kasen Harrison and Davion Buster added 15 points apiece.

Simeon Fryer had nine points and seven rebounds for the Islanders (4-18, 1-12).

The Cardinals evened the season series against the Islanders. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Lamar 77-68 on Feb. 20.

