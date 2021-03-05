CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' pandemic struggles | New kid, new normal | DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Morgan’s late free throw sends E. Michigan past W. Michigan

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 10:02 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Noah Morgan scored 11 points and sank 1 of 3 foul shots with a second left to send Eastern Michigan past Western Michigan 64-63 on Friday night.

Yeikson Montero scored 20 points for the Eagles (6-12, 3-11 Mid-American Conference) as they ended their eight-game road losing streak. Bryce McBride scored 14 points and Ty Groce added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Josiah Freeman had 17 points for the Broncos (5-16, 4-12). Greg Lee added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Titus Wright scored 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

