CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. tops 600K cases | Great Harvest donates bread | DC urges all adults to preregister | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Morehead St. survives E.…

Morehead St. survives E. Kentucky, heads to OVC championship

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 12:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Devon Cooper scored 25 points and Johni Broome scored 17 points with 13 rebounds and No. 2 seed Morehead State beat third-seeded Eastern Kentucky 67-64 in an Ohio Valley Conference tournament semifinal game on Friday night.

The Eagles (22-7) play for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in the OVC championship against top-seeded Belmont.

Wendell Green Jr. scored 29 points for Eastern Kentucky (22-7), Michael Moreno 14 and Curt Lewis 11. The Colonels ended their season winning seven of their last nine games.

Cooper made two free throws with four seconds left for the 67-64 advantage. Out of a timeout, Green missed a 3-pointer to end the game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM ready to 'close the chapter' on the merger, chart new path forward

Army may add hundreds of civilian investigators to address problems highlighted by Fort Hood review

IRS pushes filing season deadline to May 17 as it rolls out expanded pandemic benefits

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up