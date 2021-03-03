CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Moragne lifts Florida A&M past NC Central 65-58

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 9:41 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Moragne tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Florida A&M to a 65-58 win over North Carolina Central on Wednesday night.

MJ Randolph had 13 points and nine rebounds for Florida A&M (8-10, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kamron Reaves added 13 points. Jalen Speer had 10 points.

Alex Caldwell had 11 points for the Eagles (4-8, 2-5), who have now lost five consecutive games. C.J. Keyser added 11 points and six rebounds.

The Rattlers remain undefeated in three games against the Eagles this season. Most recently, Florida A&M defeated North Carolina Central 60-47 on Feb. 9.

