Montana State, Southern Utah meet in Big Sky semis

Montana State (12-9, 9-6) vs. Southern Utah (20-3, 13-2)

Big Sky Conference Tourney Semifinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big Sky championship game is on the line as Montana State and Southern Utah are set to square off. Southern Utah earned a 91-83 win over Northern Colorado in its most recent game, while Montana State won 71-63 against Idaho State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana State’s Amin Adamu, Xavier Bishop and Abdul Mohamed have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: John Knight III has been directly responsible for 56 percent of all Southern Utah field goals over the last three games. Knight has 31 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bobcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Thunderbirds. Southern Utah has an assist on 28 of 77 field goals (36.4 percent) across its past three games while Montana State has assists on 30 of 68 field goals (44.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Utah offense has scored 84.5 points per game this season, ranking the Thunderbirds fifth among Division 1 teams. The Montana State defense has allowed 72 points per game to opponents (ranked 205th).

