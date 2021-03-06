CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Biden says US to reach 100 million-dose goal Friday | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Monsanto leads E. Tennessee St. past Chattanooga in SoCon

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 5:38 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Damari Monsanto recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead East Tennessee State to a 63-53 win over Chattanooga in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Saturday.

David Sloan had 17 points and six rebounds for East Tennessee State (13-11). Ledarrius Brewer added 11 points and Ty Brewer had 10 points.

Jamaal Walker had 16 points for the Mocs (18-8). Stefan Kenic added 11 points. A.J. Caldwell had eight rebounds.

