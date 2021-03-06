CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Missouri St. ousts Valparaiso 66-55 in MVC quarterfinals

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 1:45 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Isiaih Mosley tied a career-high 29 points with 12 rebounds and Missouri State beat Valparaiso 66-55 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals Friday night.

The No. 3-seeded Bears (17-6) advance to play Saturday in the semifinals against second-seeded Drake. The Bulldogs advanced earlier Friday after a positive COVID-19 test in the Northern Iowa program forced the cancelation of the game and ended the Panthers’ season.

Sheldon Edwards had 17 points and eight rebounds for sixth-seeded Valparaiso (10-18), Ben Krikke scored 12 and Donovan Clay 10 with seven rebounds. Valparaiso’s 13 first-half points were a season low.

