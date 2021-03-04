Minnesota looks to end streak vs Rutgers

Rutgers (13-10, 9-10) vs. Minnesota (13-13, 6-13) Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers looks to extend…

Rutgers (13-10, 9-10) vs. Minnesota (13-13, 6-13)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers looks to extend Minnesota’s conference losing streak to seven games. Minnesota’s last Big Ten win came against the Purdue Boilermakers 71-68 on Feb. 11. Rutgers fell 72-51 at Nebraska on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Carr has directly created 50 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Minnesota is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 13-4 when it scores at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Rutgers has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 74 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Ten teams. The Golden Gophers have averaged 22.7 free throws per game this season, but that figure has dropped to 20 over their six-game losing streak.

