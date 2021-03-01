Merrimack, Wagner meet in conference play

Merrimack (9-7, 9-7) vs. Wagner (11-6, 11-5) Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Merrimack (9-7, 9-7) vs. Wagner (11-6, 11-5)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as Merrimack faces Wagner. Merrimack took care of St. Francis (NY) by eight at home in its last outing. Wagner lost 83-77 on the road against Central Connecticut in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Warriors are led by Jordan Minor and Mikey Watkins. Minor has averaged 12 points and 8.8 rebounds while Watkins has put up 12.3 points, four assists and two steals per game. The Seahawks have been led by seniors Alex Morales and Elijah Ford, who are scoring 17.6 and 17.9 points, respectively.ACCURATE ALEX: Morales has connected on 33.3 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Wagner is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Seahawks are 6-6 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Merrimack defense has forced 15.4 turnovers per game in NEC play and 15.2 per game over its last five.

STREAK SCORING: Wagner has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.3 points while giving up 66.5.

SECOND CHANCES: Wagner has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.4 percent this year. That rate is the 28th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Merrimack stands at just 21.5 percent (ranked 323rd).

