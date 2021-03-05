CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' pandemic struggles | New kid, new normal | DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Mercer beats Samford 87-59…

Mercer beats Samford 87-59 in SoCon tourney

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 11:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Leon Ayers III, Felipe Haase and Ross Cummings scored 17 points apiece as No. 7 seeded Mercer romped past No. 10 seed Samford 87-59 in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament on Friday night.

Ayers also had five assissts and Haase eight rebounds. James Glisson III added 12 points for Mercer (16-10).

Logan Dye had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-13). Preston Parks added 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

Army may add hundreds of civilian investigators to address problems highlighted by Fort Hood review

OPM ready to 'close the chapter' on the merger, chart new path forward

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up