FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (31)
|24-0
|775
|1
|2. Baylor
|21-1
|740
|3
|3. Illinois
|20-6
|689
|4
|4. Michigan
|19-3
|687
|2
|5. Alabama
|21-6
|610
|5
|6. Iowa
|20-7
|584
|8
|7. Houston
|21-3
|572
|7
|8. Arkansas
|21-5
|489
|13
|9. West Virginia
|18-8
|483
|5
|10. Ohio St.
|18-8
|395
|10
|11. Villanova
|16-5
|384
|9
|12. Kansas
|19-8
|383
|14
|13. Florida State
|15-5
|363
|11
|14. Oklahoma State
|18-7
|340
|17
|15. Virginia
|17-6
|313
|20
|16. Texas
|17-7
|312
|16
|17. Creighton
|18-7
|287
|12
|18. Loyola-Chicago
|24-4
|240
|22
|19. San Diego St.
|20-4
|227
|21
|20. Purdue
|18-8
|227
|23
|21. Virginia Tech
|15-5
|176
|19
|22. Texas Tech
|17-9
|174
|18
|23. Southern California
|21-6
|155
|24
|24. Oklahoma
|14-9
|119
|15
|25. Oregon
|19-5
|116
|25
Dropped out: None.
Others Receiving Votes: Colorado (20-7) 68; Brigham Young (19-5) 39; Wichita State (15-4) 26; Connecticut (14-6) 26; Clemson (16-6) 25; Tennessee (17-7) 9; Drake (25-4) 8; Winthrop (23-1) 7; St. Bonaventure (15-4) 7; Michigan State (15-11) 7; UCLA (17-8) 3; Toledo (20-7) 3; Wisconsin (16-11) 2; North Carolina (16-9) 2; Florida (13-8) 2; Colorado State. (17-5) 1.
