MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 3:45 PM

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (31) 24-0 775 1
2. Baylor 21-1 740 3
3. Illinois 20-6 689 4
4. Michigan 19-3 687 2
5. Alabama 21-6 610 5
6. Iowa 20-7 584 8
7. Houston 21-3 572 7
8. Arkansas 21-5 489 13
9. West Virginia 18-8 483 5
10. Ohio St. 18-8 395 10
11. Villanova 16-5 384 9
12. Kansas 19-8 383 14
13. Florida State 15-5 363 11
14. Oklahoma State 18-7 340 17
15. Virginia 17-6 313 20
16. Texas 17-7 312 16
17. Creighton 18-7 287 12
18. Loyola-Chicago 24-4 240 22
19. San Diego St. 20-4 227 21
20. Purdue 18-8 227 23
21. Virginia Tech 15-5 176 19
22. Texas Tech 17-9 174 18
23. Southern California 21-6 155 24
24. Oklahoma 14-9 119 15
25. Oregon 19-5 116 25

Dropped out: None.

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado (20-7) 68; Brigham Young (19-5) 39; Wichita State (15-4) 26; Connecticut (14-6) 26; Clemson (16-6) 25; Tennessee (17-7) 9; Drake (25-4) 8; Winthrop (23-1) 7; St. Bonaventure (15-4) 7; Michigan State (15-11) 7; UCLA (17-8) 3; Toledo (20-7) 3; Wisconsin (16-11) 2; North Carolina (16-9) 2; Florida (13-8) 2; Colorado State. (17-5) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

