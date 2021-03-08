FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (31) 24-0 775 1 2. Baylor 21-1 740 3 3. Illinois 20-6 689 4 4. Michigan 19-3 687 2 5. Alabama 21-6 610 5 6. Iowa 20-7 584 8 7. Houston 21-3 572 7 8. Arkansas 21-5 489 13 9. West Virginia 18-8 483 5 10. Ohio St. 18-8 395 10 11. Villanova 16-5 384 9 12. Kansas 19-8 383 14 13. Florida State 15-5 363 11 14. Oklahoma State 18-7 340 17 15. Virginia 17-6 313 20 16. Texas 17-7 312 16 17. Creighton 18-7 287 12 18. Loyola-Chicago 24-4 240 22 19. San Diego St. 20-4 227 21 20. Purdue 18-8 227 23 21. Virginia Tech 15-5 176 19 22. Texas Tech 17-9 174 18 23. Southern California 21-6 155 24 24. Oklahoma 14-9 119 15 25. Oregon 19-5 116 25

Dropped out: None.

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado (20-7) 68; Brigham Young (19-5) 39; Wichita State (15-4) 26; Connecticut (14-6) 26; Clemson (16-6) 25; Tennessee (17-7) 9; Drake (25-4) 8; Winthrop (23-1) 7; St. Bonaventure (15-4) 7; Michigan State (15-11) 7; UCLA (17-8) 3; Toledo (20-7) 3; Wisconsin (16-11) 2; North Carolina (16-9) 2; Florida (13-8) 2; Colorado State. (17-5) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.