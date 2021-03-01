FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (31) 24-0 799 1 2. Michigan (1) 18-1 764 3 3. Baylor 18-1 733 2 4. Illinois 670 670 4 5. West Virginia 576 576 13 6. Alabama 19-6 576 7 7. Houston 20-3 556 10 8. Iowa 18-7 554 12 9. Villanova 15-4 541 6 10. Ohio State 18-7 517 5 11. Florida State 14-4 485 9 12. Creighton 17-6 385 11 13. Arkansas 19-5 376 20 14. Kansas 18-8 359 19 15. Oklahoma 14-7 323 8 16. Texas 14-7 252 16 17. Oklahoma State 16-6 248 21 18. Texas Tech 15-8 240 17 19. Virginia Tech 15-5 224 15 20. Virginia 15-6 217 14 21. San Diego State 19-4 183 25 22. Loyola-Chicago 21-4 179 22 23. Purdue 16-8 130 NR 24. Southern California 19-6 119 18 25. Oregon 16-5 98 23

Dropped out: No. 24 Wisconsin (16-9).

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (16-9) 43; Colorado (19-7) 43; UCLA (17-6) 25; Brigham Young (19-5) 25; Wichita State (13-4) 21; Maryland (15-10) 21; Drake (24-3) 19; Clemson (15-5) 18; Florida (13-6) 14; Connecticut (12-6) 14; Missouri (14-7) 12; Belmont (24-3) 11; Tennessee (16-7) 9; Winthrop (20-1) 6; North Carolina (15-8) 6; Rutgers (13-9) 3; Xavier (13-5) 2; Louisville (13-5) 2; Toledo (19-6) 1; St. Bonaventure (13-3) 1; Michigan State (13-10) 1.

