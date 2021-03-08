McNeese St. faces SLU in Southland tourney

No. 9 seed McNeese State (10-13, 4-11) vs. No. 8 seed Southeastern Louisiana (7-17, 5-11) Southland Conference Tourney First Round,…

No. 9 seed McNeese State (10-13, 4-11) vs. No. 8 seed Southeastern Louisiana (7-17, 5-11)

Southland Conference Tourney First Round, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State and Southeastern Louisiana are set to do battle in the first round of the Southland tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 24, when the Cowboys shot 50.8 percent from the field and went 24 for 26 from the free throw line en route to a 95-91 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: McNeese State has relied heavily on its seniors. Keyshawn Feazell, A.J. Lawson, Carlos Rosario, Dru Kuxhausen and Chris Orlina have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 55 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.CLUTCH CLERGEOT: Keon Clergeot has connected on 35.7 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Cowboys are 0-9 when they score 69 points or fewer and 10-4 when they exceed 69 points. The Lions are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 7-5 on the season, otherwise.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: McNeese State’s Kuxhausen has attempted 180 3-pointers and connected on 40.6 percent of them, and is 8 for 21 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 80.8 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys 16th among Division I teams. The Southeastern Louisiana defense has allowed 78 points per game to opponents (ranked 294th overall).

