McLaughlin lifts UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 71-57

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 11:05 PM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin had 15 points and seven assists as UC Santa Barbara won its 10th straight home game, topping Cal Poly 71-57 on Friday.

Amadou Sow had 13 points and Robinson Idehen 12 for UC Santa Barbara (18-4, 14-3 Big West Conference). Miles Norris added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Colby Rogers scored a career-high 21 points for the Mustangs (3-18, 1-14), whose losing streak reached eight games. Alimamy Koroma added 17 points. Keith Smith had six assists.

