CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Aspirin aids COVID-19 outcomes | Georgetown unveils graduation plans | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Mballa carries Buffalo over…

Mballa carries Buffalo over Miami (Ohio) 74-63 in MAC

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 8:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Mballa had 23 points and and a career-tying 19 rebounds as second-seeded Buffalo beat seventh-seeded Miami (Ohio) 74-63 in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Jeenathan Williams tied a career high with five 3-pointers in scoring 20 points. Ronaldo Segu made a career-best five 3-pointers and scored 16 points with six assists for Buffalo (15-7). Jayvon Graves added 13 points.

Dalonte Brown had 17 points for the RedHawks (12-11). Dae Dae Grant added 12 points.

Buffalo will play in a Friday semifinal against the winner of Thursday night’s later game between No. 3 seed Akron and No. 6 seed Bowling Green.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TIC 3.0 gives State more flexibility to implement edge computing

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

USPS aims to hit break-even year by 2023 under 10-year infrastructure plan

VBA says it will reduce the disability claims backlog by fall, but Congress isn't so sure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up