Maryland routs Michigan to wrap up share of Big Ten title

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored eight of her 17 points in the first quarter to help No.…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored eight of her 17 points in the first quarter to help No. 8 Maryland start strong and Ashley Owusu had 22 points in an 88-63 victory over No. 12 Michigan that clinched a share of the Big Ten title on Thursday.

The Terrapins (20-2, 16-1 Big Ten) can win the conference championship outright by ending the regular season with a win against Penn State (9-13, 6-12) at home on Saturday. Since joining the conference, Maryland has at least shared the Big Ten title in six of seven seasons.

The Wolverines (13-4, 8-4) were led by Naz Hillmon, who had 19 points.

No. 4 STANFORD 92, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 53

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ashten Prechtel had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Stanford to a victory over Southern California in a Pac-12 quarterfinal.

Haley Jones and Hannah Jump each had 14 points, and Lacie Hull added 10 points for the Cardinal (23-2, 19-2), who improved to 48-6 all-time in the Pac-12 tournament and 18-1 in the quarterfinals.

Alissa Pili led USC (11-12, 8-10) with nine points.

CENTRAL FLORIDA 58, No. 15 SOUTH FLORIDA 45

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Masseny Kaba scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Central Florida stymied South Florida to close the regular season.

The Knights put on a defensive display, holding the Bulls to a season low in scoring as well as shooting at 25.5% (14 of 55). UCF did a great job of protecting the rim as USF went 7 of 22 from 3-point range and 7 of 33 inside the arc and was outscored 34-8 on points in the paint.

The teams split the season-ending series and are the top two seeds — USF first — heading into the American Athletic Conference tournament on Monday.

Brittney Smith scored 13 points, Diamond Battles 11 with seven assists and Alisha Lewis scored 10 for the Knights (14-3, 12-2).

Elena Tsineke scored 15 points for USF (16-2, 13-2), which won 65-52 at home on Tuesday.

NO. 17 KENTUCKY 73, FLORIDA 64

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, seven in the last three minutes when Kentucky outscored Florida 14-4 to earn a win in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

That ended an entertaining duel with Florida’s Kiki Smith, who scored a career-high 36 points, the ninth-highest game in tourney history.

The Wildcats (17-7) advance to face fourth-seeded Georgia in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Smith, who surpassed 1,000 career points in a first-round win over Auburn, also led the Gators (11-13) with nine rebounds.

OREGON STATE 71, No. 19 OREGON 64

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points and Oregon State advanced in the Pac-12 tournament with a quarterfinal victory over Oregon.

Aleah Goodman added 13 points and seven assists for the Beavers (12-6), who top-seed Stanford in the first semifinal on Friday.

Fifth-seeded Oregon State defeated surprisingly resilient California 71-63 in the opening round on Wednesday when Von Oelhoffen scored a career-high 20. The fourth-seeded Ducks, the defending champions, got a first-round bye.

Taylor Mikesell had 24 points for the Ducks (13-9), who had never before played their in-state rivals in conference tournament.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.