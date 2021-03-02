CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Louisville’s Dana Evans repeats as ACC’s top women’s player

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 1:33 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Louisville senior guard Dana Evans has repeated as ACC women’s player of the year. It’s the fourth consecutive season a Cardinal has earned the honor. Evans’ selection by the league’s 15 head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel marks the program’s fifth in six seasons, following Asia Durr in 2018 and 2019 and Myisha Hines-Allen in 2016. League coaches chose North Carolina State’s Wes Moore as coach of the year and Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld as freshman of the year. The Blue Ribbon Panel named Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner as top coach and Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso as the best freshman.

