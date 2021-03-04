CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC plans return of high school sports | Md. vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Littles carries North Alabama by North Florida 68-60 in ASUN

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 7:13 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Emanuel Littles tied his career high with 20 points plus 13 rebounds as North Alabama defeated North Florida 68-60 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Littles made 9 of 11 shots.

Mervin James had 17 points and 11 rebounds for North Alabama (12-10).

Jose Placer had 15 points for the Ospreys (8-15). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 14 points and Josh Berenbaum had 12 points.

