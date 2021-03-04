CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. enters next phase | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Lewis scores 21, Syracuse women advance in ACC to face FSU

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 5:00 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kiara Lewis scored 21 points with five assists, Digna Strautmane added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Syracuse held off Boston College 67-61 on Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Emily Engstler completed a three-point play with 52 seconds left to extend Syracuse’s lead to 61-53. But Cameron Swartz and Makayla Dickens each made a 3-pointer on consecutive Boston College possessions to pull within 63-61. It was Dickens’ fourth 3-pointer of the fourth quarter.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi gave Syracuse a two-possession lead at 65-61 and Swartz had a 3-pointer blocked at the other end, leading to two free throws by Priscilla Williams to seal it.

Syracuse (12-7) advances to play No. 4 seed Florida State on Friday, looking to avenge a 67-52 loss on Feb. 11.

Engstler finished with five points and 14 rebounds in her first start of the season for Syracuse, replacing Tiana Mangakahia who did not play due to a lower body injury. Mangakahia averages 11.6 points and 7.5 assists per game this season after sitting out the 2019-20 campaign due to a battle with breast cancer.

Dickens scored 14 points for Boston College (7-12). Taylor Soule had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Swartz added 11.

