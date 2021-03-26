CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Ledoux leads Louisiana Tech…

Ledoux leads Louisiana Tech past WKU to reach NIT semis

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 12:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Kalob Ledoux scored 20 points, making 6 of 7 3-pointers, and Louisiana Tech defeated Western Kentucky 72-65 on Thursday night to advance to the NIT semifinals.

Louisiana Tech (23-7) will play Mississippi State on Saturday in Texas. It will be the first time the semifinals won’t be played in New York City since the tournament started in 1938.

Kenneth Lofton’s steal and fast-break dunk gave Louisiana Tech a 68-60 lead with 51.9 seconds left.

Josh Anderson hit a 3-pointer to pull WKU to 70-65 with 25.4 seconds left, and Dayvion McKnight stole Louisiana Tech’s inbound pass. McKnight found Luke Frampton at the top of the arc but his 3-pointer hit the front of the rim.

Exavian Christon sealed it with two free throws.

Lofton had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Amorie Archibald added 11 points and six rebounds for Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana Tech’s final six shots of the first half were from 3-point range — making four during a 12-0 run for a 39-31 lead. Ledoux made all four of his 3-point attempts in the first half, scoring 14 points, and Louisiana Tech was 8 of 12. The Bulldogs finished 11 of 18.

Jordan Rawls tied a career high with 20 points and had eight assists for the Hilltoppers (21-8). Charles Bassey added 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Taveion Hollingsworth had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

A long-serving and steady voice for public service and performance calls it a day

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up