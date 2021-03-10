Lamar faces HBU in Southland tourney

Houston Baptist (6-18, 5-11) vs. No. 6 seed Lamar (8-17, 7-10) Southland Conference Tourney Second Round, Leonard E. Merrell Center,…

Houston Baptist (6-18, 5-11) vs. No. 6 seed Lamar (8-17, 7-10)

Southland Conference Tourney Second Round, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist is set to square off against Lamar in the second round of the Southland tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 13, when the Huskies shot 46.7 percent from the field while limiting Lamar’s shooters to just 38.7 percent on their way to an 80-75 victory.

STEPPING UP: Pedro Castro is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Huskies. Za-Ontay Boothman is also a big contributor, accounting for 10.7 points per game. The Cardinals have been led by Avery Sullivan, who is averaging 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kasen Harrison has had his hand in 40 percent of all Lamar field goals over the last three games. Harrison has 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Houston Baptist is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 6-6 when scoring at least 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cards have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Lamar has 46 assists on 82 field goals (56.1 percent) across its past three contests while Houston Baptist has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: Houston Baptist’s offense has turned the ball over 16.8 times per game this year, but is averaging 13 turnovers over its last three games.

