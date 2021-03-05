CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Kinsey, Taylor lead Marshall over Charlotte 75-67

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 9:18 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 19 points as Marshall defeated Charlotte 75-67 on Friday night.

Andrew Taylor added 17 points for Marshall (14-6, 8-5 Conference USA), while Jannson Williams chipped in 15. Taylor also had eight rebounds, while Williams posted seven rebounds and five blocks.

Marshall scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Jordan Shepherd had 15 points for the 49ers (9-14, 5-10), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Anzac Rissetto added 14 points, Brice Williams had 13 points. Jhery Matos had 10 rebounds.

