CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Kinsey, Taylor lead Marshall…

Kinsey, Taylor lead Marshall over Charlotte 75-66

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points and Andrew Taylor a season-high 21 as Marshall beat Charlotte 75-66 to close the regular season on Saturday.

Jannson Williams had 11 points for Marshall (15-6, 9-5 Conference USA).

Jordan Shepherd scored a season-high 20 points for the 49ers (9-15, 5-11), whose losing streak reached eight games. Jahmir Young added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jared Garcia had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thundering Herd improve to 2-0 against the 49ers this season. Marshall defeated Charlotte 75-67 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up