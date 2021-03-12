Kansas meets Texas in Big 12 semis

Texas (18-7, 12-6) vs. Kansas (20-8, 13-6) Big 12 Conference Tourney Semifinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:30 p.m.…

Texas (18-7, 12-6) vs. Kansas (20-8, 13-6)

Big 12 Conference Tourney Semifinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas is ready to face Kansas with the victor securing its spot in the Big 12 championship game. Texas won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 23, when Kansas made only 12 free throws on 21 attempts while the Longhorns hit 24 of 31 en route to the three-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas’ Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III and Jericho Sims have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Longhorns points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: A. Jones has connected on 33.1 percent of the 151 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Texas is 12-0 when it limits opponents to 67 or fewer points, and 6-7 when opposing teams exceed 67 points. Kansas is 20-0 when holding opponents to 72 points or fewer, and 0-8 whenever teams score more than 72 on the Jayhawks.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Longhorns have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Jayhawks. Kansas has an assist on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) across its past three games while Texas has assists on 43 of 81 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas as a team has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big 12 teams. The Longhorns have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.