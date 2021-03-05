CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' pandemic struggles | New kid, new normal | DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Jackson triple-double carries Toledo…

Jackson triple-double carries Toledo over Ball St. 89-70

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Marreon Jackson had a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lift Toledo to an 89-70 win over Ball State on Friday night.

Setric Millner Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for Toledo (20-7, 15-4 Mid-American Conference). Ryan Rollins added 15 points. Spencer Littleson had 11 points.

Ishmael El-Amin had 22 points for the Cardinals (10-12, 8-9). Jarron Coleman added 14 points and 11 rebounds. K.J. Walton had 13 points.

The Rockets evened the season series against the Cardinals. Ball State defeated Toledo 81-67 on Feb. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

Urgent attention needed to refocus OPM as federal workforce leader, NAPA says

Building back greener: New federal leases, new sustainability opportunities

Bipartisan group of senators ask VA to rank and prioritize unfunded IT projects

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up