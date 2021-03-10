CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hume lifts N. Colorado over Sacramento St. 90-83 in Big Sky

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 1:48 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bodie Hume had a career-high 30 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and eighth-seeded Northern Colorado defeated ninth-seeded Sacramento State 90-83 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.

The Bears face top-seed Southern Utah on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Matt Johnson II had 15 points, including four free throws in the last 19 seconds, and eight assists for Northern Colorado (11-10). Daylen Kountz added 14 points and eight rebounds. Kur Jockuch had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Hume added eight rebounds and three blocks.

The 90 points were a season best for Northern Colorado.

Bryce Fowler had 23 points for the Hornets (8-12). Ethan Esposito added 18 points. Zach Chappell had 17 points.

