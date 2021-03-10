CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. lifting some capacity restrictions | Northam praises Va. vaccination progress | When's your turn for COVID-19 vaccine? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Houston Baptist beats Incarnate Word in Southland tourney

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 12:08 AM

KATY, Texas (AP) — Pedro Castro matched his career high with 21 points as No. 10 seed Houston Baptist beat seventh-seeded Incarnate Word 80-68 on Tuesday night. in the first round of the Southland Conference tournament.

Hunter Janacek had 18 points and seven rebounds for Houston Baptist (6-18). Zach Iyeyemi added 10 points. Jade Tse had seven points and nine assists. The Huskies move on to face No. 6 seed Lamar.

Keaston Willis had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (8-14). Brandon Swaby added 15 points.

