HBU looks to end streak vs Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word (8-11, 5-7) vs. Houston Baptist (4-17, 3-10) Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word…

Incarnate Word (8-11, 5-7) vs. Houston Baptist (4-17, 3-10)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word looks to extend Houston Baptist’s conference losing streak to five games. Houston Baptist’s last Southland win came against the Lamar Cardinals 80-75 on Feb. 13. Incarnate Word came up short in an 88-72 game to New Orleans in its last outing.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Houston Baptist’s Pedro Castro, Za-Ontay Boothman and Darius Lee have collectively accounted for 43 percent of all Huskies scoring this season.CLUTCH CASTRO: Castro has connected on 46.9 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-8 when it allows at least 72 points and 8-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Incarnate Word is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or less. The Cardinals are 2-11 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Houston Baptist offense has averaged 74.8 possessions per game this season, ranking the Huskies 15th nationally. Incarnate Word has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.7 possessions per game (ranked 255th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.