HBU looks to end streak vs Incarnate Word

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 6:30 AM

Incarnate Word (8-11, 5-7) vs. Houston Baptist (4-17, 3-10)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word looks to extend Houston Baptist’s conference losing streak to five games. Houston Baptist’s last Southland win came against the Lamar Cardinals 80-75 on Feb. 13. Incarnate Word came up short in an 88-72 game to New Orleans in its last outing.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Houston Baptist’s Pedro Castro, Za-Ontay Boothman and Darius Lee have collectively accounted for 43 percent of all Huskies scoring this season.CLUTCH CASTRO: Castro has connected on 46.9 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-8 when it allows at least 72 points and 8-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Incarnate Word is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or less. The Cardinals are 2-11 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Houston Baptist offense has averaged 74.8 possessions per game this season, ranking the Huskies 15th nationally. Incarnate Word has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.7 possessions per game (ranked 255th).

