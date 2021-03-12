CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hamlet leads North Texas past Louisiana Tech 54-48

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 5:45 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet had 18 points and six rebounds as North Texas defeated Louisiana Tech 54-48 in the semifinals of the Conference USA Conference Tourney on Friday.

Mardrez McBride had 11 points for North Texas (16-9), which will play Western Kentucky for the championship on Saturday. Zachary Simmons and Thomas Bell added 10 points each.

JaColby Pemberton had 12 points for the Bulldogs (21-7). Kenneth Lofton, Jr. added 10 points.

