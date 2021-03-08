CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Greg Lansing out as men’s basketball coach at Indiana State

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 2:22 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State will not extend the contract of men’s basketball coach Greg Lansing.

“Greg has directed this program with class and dignity, and represented the Sycamores well in the community and on the court,” athletic director Sherard Clinkscales said Monday. “It is simply time to have a change in the leadership of this program.”

Lansing was 181-164 in 11 seasons at Indiana State, including 15-10 this season. The Sycamores won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and played in the NCAA tournament during Lansing’s first season. He had six winning seasons.

“While I am disappointed, I understand the business side of college athletics,” Lansing said. “I’d like to thank Sherard for our open and honest conversations over the last two days.”

