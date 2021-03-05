CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Va. in-person graduation plans | Loudoun Co. schools update | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Grady scores 32 to lift Davidson past George Mason 99-67

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 8:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kellan Grady had a season-high 32 points as Davidson romped past George Mason 99-67 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Friday.

Davidson advanced to face VCU in the semifinals on Saturday.

Hyunjung Lee had 20 points for Davidson (13-7). Luka Brajkovic added 17 points. Bates Jones had 11 points.

Jordan Miller had 15 points for the Patriots (13-9). Javon Greene added 10 points.

