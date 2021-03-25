CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Georgia Tech’s Parham to return, Devoe considers NBA options

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 12:47 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech senior guard Bubba Parham will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic and return for the 2021-22 season.

Coach Josh Pastner announced Parham’s decision on Thursday. Pastner said other seniors, including top scorers Moses Wright and Jose Alvarado, have not decided if they will return for the added year of eligibility.

“If another one or two come back, we’ve got a chance to continue to be really good next again year,” Pastner said.

Senior Jordan Usher also could return for the extra year.

Meanwhile, junior guard Michael Devoe said he may enter the NBA draft. Devoe averaged 15 points as the Yellow Jackets made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

Devoe, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 197 pounds, said he will seek feedback from NBA teams to determine “do I still need to work on some things or am I draft ready.”

Devoe said he will return for his senior season if told he would need to spend a season in the G League before playing in the NBA.

“I definitely don’t want to take that route,” Devoe said. “It’s a tough route to go. I have no problems coming back to school and finishing my degree.”

Georgia Tech finished 17-9 with a 71-60 loss to Loyola Chicago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets played in the tournament without Wright, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier last week. Wright (6-9, 233) led Georgia Tech with 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Parham (5-10, 162) averaged 6.7 points while starting 14 of 25 games.

