CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC changes school guidance | Pandemic a year later: Food banks | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Georgia St. heads to…

Georgia St. heads to Sun Belt title game beating Louisiana

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 8:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Corey Allen scored 21 points and Eliel Nsoseme scored 17 and hot shooting Georgia State beat Louisiana 84-73 in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Sunday.

The Panthers advance to Monday’s championship game to face the winner of Sunday night’s contest between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

Ryan Boyce scored 13 points, Kane Williams 11 and Jalen Thomas 10 for Georgia State.

The Panthers (16-5) never trailed en route to a 52-35 halftime lead in which they shot 52.6% (20 for 38) including make 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Georgia State finished 28-for-62 shooting (45.2%) overall.

Cedric Russell scored 20 points and Mylik Wilson 19 for the Ragin’ Cajuns (17-9).

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up