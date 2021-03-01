CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Funk scores 22 to…

Funk scores 22 to lead Saint Joseph’s over Richmond 76-73

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 9:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Taylor Funk had 22 points as Saint Joseph’s snapped its nine-game road losing streak, narrowly beating Richmond 76-73 on Monday night.

Rahmir Moore dunked it to give Saint Joseph’s a 76-71 lead with seven seconds left.

Cameron Brown had 15 points for Saint Joseph’s (4-14, 3-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ryan Daly added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Jordan Hall had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Nathan Cayo scored a career-high 25 points for the Spiders (13-7, 6-5). Jacob Gilyard added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Tyler Burton had eight rebounds.

The Hawks leveled the season series against the Spiders. Richmond defeated Saint Joseph’s 79-56 on Jan. 26.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up